Jagersfontein dam disaster prompts call for review of court ruling

Minerals and energy minister Gwede Mantashe wants judgment blocking government oversight of tailings dams overturned

18 September 2022 - 07:06

With mop-up operations under way after the Jagersfontein tailings dam disaster in the Free State, the department of mineral resources & energy (DMRE) wants to revisit a 2007 court judgment that excludes it from monitoring tailings dams.

One person was killed, 100 more were injured and properties were damaged when the dam collapsed in the early hours of last Sunday...

