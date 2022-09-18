Analysts hold out for reprieve from the Financial Action Task Force, pointing to good efforts so far to comply with rules
SA must look for an alternative way to implement ESG investing
Ricardo Maio, CEO of Infinity Brands, puts franchisees on the right track.
With mop-up operations under way after the Jagersfontein tailings dam disaster in the Free State, the department of mineral resources & energy (DMRE) wants to revisit a 2007 court judgment that excludes it from monitoring tailings dams.
One person was killed, 100 more were injured and properties were damaged when the dam collapsed in the early hours of last Sunday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Jagersfontein dam disaster prompts call for review of court ruling
Minerals and energy minister Gwede Mantashe wants judgment blocking government oversight of tailings dams overturned
With mop-up operations under way after the Jagersfontein tailings dam disaster in the Free State, the department of mineral resources & energy (DMRE) wants to revisit a 2007 court judgment that excludes it from monitoring tailings dams.
One person was killed, 100 more were injured and properties were damaged when the dam collapsed in the early hours of last Sunday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.