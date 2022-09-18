×

Brain drain of skilled auditors could ‘kill profession’

Imre Nagy, new CEO of IRBA, says corporate scandals and SA’s uncertainty are pushing many to look elsewhere

18 September 2022 - 07:14 Chris Barron

Imre Nagy, new CEO of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA), says a brain drain of skilled auditors leaving the country will weaken the profession, making it harder to rebuild its credibility. 

“We’ve seen a sharp uptick in emigration. We’re closely monitoring this because it could mean we’re losing the next generation of auditors to other countries. We’re sitting with a gap in the middle which will force audit firms to appoint more junior partners,” he says...

