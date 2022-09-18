Analysts hold out for reprieve from the Financial Action Task Force, pointing to good efforts so far to comply with rules
Newsmaker
Brain drain of skilled auditors could ‘kill profession’
Imre Nagy, new CEO of IRBA, says corporate scandals and SA’s uncertainty are pushing many to look elsewhere
Imre Nagy, new CEO of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA), says a brain drain of skilled auditors leaving the country will weaken the profession, making it harder to rebuild its credibility.
“We’ve seen a sharp uptick in emigration. We’re closely monitoring this because it could mean we’re losing the next generation of auditors to other countries. We’re sitting with a gap in the middle which will force audit firms to appoint more junior partners,” he says...
