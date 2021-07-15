Companies COMPANY COMMENT Has looting hastened the death of physical shops? Owners might choose to go online instead of replacing their damaged properties BL PREMIUM

In life there are those turning points that can shift or change the trajectory of an organisation, industry or economy.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, it had been predicted that lockdowns and the growing use of technology would be the final nail in the coffin of physical retail. As more people are doing their banking, grocery and clothing shopping, as well as ordering food online, the reasoning is that businesses with a retail footprint will have less need for physical outlets. ..