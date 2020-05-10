Comair rescue puzzles ex-CEO

Former Comair CEO Erik Venter says he is "surprised" at the airline's decision to go into business rescue, which he thinks is unnecessary.

"It's a very dramatic position to take. I don't really understand why they went to that extreme. You normally go into business rescue when the balance sheet has been fully depleted and there's nothing left to sell," he said. "In Comair it's quite the opposite."

Venter, who resigned in July 2019 after 13 years as CEO and 23 years with the company, says it has eight "newish" aircraft purchased at exchange rates of on average R10/$ that are now "very valuable" when the rate is R18/$.

"They're only a few years old so they're still highly marketable. The surplus on those aircraft [after debt] is probably in the region of R3bn. And that's about eight of the 24 aircraft, only a third of the fleet. It's not as though they have to dispose of the entire fleet. So there's a huge balance sheet still behind Comair.

"SAA has got no balance sheet. That's the kind of situation where you say, 'OK, there's nothing left to fund the business, now you go into business rescue.'"

While Comair, which was heading for its first annual loss even before Covid-19 grounded its planes, talks about restructuring and taking to the skies again, Venter reckons some shareholders might prefer liquidation and a massive payout. Shareholders include Bidvest, which sits on the board, Allan Gray and BA.