Companies / Transport & Tourism

Comair falls 20% after saying it expects to resume flights only in October

The airline says it is not generating revenue during SA’s lockdown and is attempting to cut costs, including through retrenchments

30 April 2020 - 11:53 karl gernetzky
Kulula is owned by Comair. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Kulula is owned by Comair. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The share price of Comair, the listed operator of low-cost carrier kulula.com and British Airways (BA) in SA, fell by a fifth on Thursday morning after it warned that it did not expect to resume flights before October.

The group’s share price fell as much as 21% in morning trade, with it saying that the government's guidance regarding the lifting of restrictions meant it did not anticipate resuming operations before October, or November.

Comair said that since the imposition of the lockdown, there had been no revenue generated by any of the business divisions, and it was pursuing cost reductions, including through retrenchments.

“Although the company was experiencing financial headwinds prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, the five-week lockdown has caused the situation to rapidly deteriorate to a point where the company finds itself in a very difficult financial position and shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities until a further announcement is made,” the group said.

In morning trade on Thursday, Comair’s share price was down 14.06% to R1.10, having earlier fallen to R1.01. Comair's share has fallen about 63% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

How Covid-19 broke air travel

The Covid-19 pandemic hit SA airlines at a particularly bad time – just before the Easter holidays, normally a peak period for local and ...
Features
2 weeks ago

Comair employees won’t get full salaries during extended Covid-19 lockdown

Airlines says it will not pay portion of unpaid leave during extended lockdown, angering union members
National
1 week ago

Comair calls off acquisition of Star Air businesses

The company was due to pay R75m for Star Air Maintenance and Star Air Cargo
Companies
3 weeks ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Telkom cuts fibre prices and doubles internet ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Edcon succumbs as Covid-19 brings premature end ...
Companies
3.
E-commerce bosses lock horns with Ebrahim Patel ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Landlords have been preparing for loss of Edcon ...
Companies / Property
5.
Edcon enters business rescue
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

SA’s aviation industry ‘on verge of collapse’

National

Comair employees won’t get full salaries during extended Covid-19 lockdown

National

Comair calls off acquisition of Star Air businesses

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.