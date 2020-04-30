Comair falls 20% after saying it expects to resume flights only in October

The share price of Comair, the listed operator of low-cost carrier kulula.com and British Airways (BA) in SA, fell by a fifth on Thursday morning after it warned that it did not expect to resume flights before October.

The group’s share price fell as much as 21% in morning trade, with it saying that the government's guidance regarding the lifting of restrictions meant it did not anticipate resuming operations before October, or November.

Comair said that since the imposition of the lockdown, there had been no revenue generated by any of the business divisions, and it was pursuing cost reductions, including through retrenchments.

“Although the company was experiencing financial headwinds prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, the five-week lockdown has caused the situation to rapidly deteriorate to a point where the company finds itself in a very difficult financial position and shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities until a further announcement is made,” the group said.

In morning trade on Thursday, Comair’s share price was down 14.06% to R1.10, having earlier fallen to R1.01. Comair's share has fallen about 63% so far in 2020.

