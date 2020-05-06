TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Can Comair fly past Covid-19 turbulence?
The airline has a solid profitable history, but it's going to take a bail-out to help it survive current conditions
06 May 2020 - 19:11
It was only a matter of time before Comair joined a host of airlines across the world to file for bankruptcy protection.
The question is: will it make it back?
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now