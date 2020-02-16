SAA pins hopes on ticket insurance
16 February 2020 - 00:06
The resumption of insurance on SAA tickets is one of several recent developments that will renew confidence in the airline, said SAA CFO Deon Fredericks this week.
But SAA business rescue practitioner Siviwe Dongwana said the reintroduction of insurance did not mean routes that were cancelled would be reinstated in the short term. He added that it was too early to say what impact the reintroduction of insurance would have on revenue.
