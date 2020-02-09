SAA route cuts irk minister
Discontinuing routes will undo efforts to attract investment
09 February 2020 - 00:29
Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has slammed the decision to cease key domestic and local routes operated by South African Airways (SAA), saying this will have a detrimental effect on tourism.
Speaking to Business Times in Sandton on Friday, she said the decision would hit tourism hard and make it almost impossible to attract international tourists from key markets such as China.
