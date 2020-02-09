Business SAA route cuts irk minister Discontinuing routes will undo efforts to attract investment BL PREMIUM

Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has slammed the decision to cease key domestic and local routes operated by South African Airways (SAA), saying this will have a detrimental effect on tourism.

Speaking to Business Times in Sandton on Friday, she said the decision would hit tourism hard and make it almost impossible to attract international tourists from key markets such as China.