How much longer will the cocktails in in Saudi Arabia be virgin?

A few years ago it would have been unthinkable that women would be able to mix freely in public with men, let alone drive. While the government has said nothing about legal drinking or, indeed, whether it would only apply to foreigners, even the fact that Saudis are talking about the possibility is remarkable.

“We’re in a totally different era,” said Saleh. As is typical in the kingdom, he asked not to be identified by his full name so he could speak freely. “We thought there won’t be movie theaters in the country, that women won’t enter sports stadiums or drive — now it’s all reality and very natural.”

Executives have told some foreign visitors to expect restrictions on booze to loosen in Saudi Arabia next year. Foreigners working closely with government entities are hearing the government is working on import licences.

Bin Salman’s grand goal is to plug Saudi Arabia into the global marketplace and create a destination that’s attractive to international talent, like Dubai. The prince wants businesses to flourish and tourists to flock to grand Red Sea resorts he plans to build.

Saudi officials didn’t respond to requests seeking comment for this article despite several attempts made over the past month.

In an interview with Bloomberg in October, Bin Salman said he couldn’t find a foreign CEO willing to move to Saudi Arabia to run his charitable foundation because they preferred living in Dubai. Among the benefits, non-Muslims can drink there under licence, and restrictions were even lifted during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. Residents can now order alcohol at licensed restaurants anytime of the day.

“The quality of life and lifestyle are not good,” the prince said. “They want to work one week in Dubai and one week in Saudi Arabia. Come on, what’s happening?” Any changes, though, should be “without moving from Saudi-based laws and religion.”

It’s not like booze is unavailable, it’s just that Saudi Arabia looks more like the US during Prohibition than Dubai. There’s a thriving black market and home brew is sold openly at make-shift bars in residential compounds that cater to foreigners.

A bottle of smuggled wine costs about 800 riyals ($213); hard liquor such as whisky or gin goes for closer to 1,200 riyals. The diplomatic quarters of Riyadh — a gated neighborhood filled with embassies — plays host to barely concealed parties. Some Saudi homes are so well-stocked that a host would ask which kind of white or red wine his guests would like.

Alcohol talk leads to screeching

There’s talk that the King Abdullah Financial District, a special zone in northern Riyadh, is considering allowing alcohol, according to three people who spoke on condition of anonymity. The financial district, Neom and the government’s Centre for International Communication did not respond to requests for comment.

Speculation over the booze ban could be a result of the government trying to gauge people’s reactions before making any decisions. And, as ever, they’re divided in what’s still a deeply conservative society.

A group of six women leaving the sports bar last month, covered in black with only their eyes showing, screeched in shock at the idea of legalising alcohol. No way, one of them said. Impossible, said another.

At a nearby café, Abdel-Aziz said he and his friends expect alcohol to be introduced within the next five years, and about a third of them support it. He hopes it will be confined to resorts such as “Neom,” the Bin Salman’s planned sci-fi metropolis that’s supposed to become bigger than Dubai. “I’m okay with it if it’s at Neom and at the other new cities,” he said.