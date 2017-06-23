Chamber of Mines heads to court to halt charter

"If it continues, as a commission we will take interest in that and ask how does this affect us. If indeed the figure reflected is what is lost financially, you can start to think what is the effect of that on jobs, because then if it affects jobs then it is taking it to section 189 with the retrenchments. If it’s there, then it comes back to the commission. We have a special interest there," he said.

Strydom said the upward trend in jobs witnessed in the mining sector last quarter was likely to take a dive as the charter, if it succeeds, will put the industry under severe pressure.

"If you think that on Thursday, R51bn was wiped off the JSE mining sector in one day.

"The investors are fleeing and if we don’t have the money and we can’t do capitalisation, keep up the machinery and all of those things, you can think what it will do to that spike.

"I don’t see it maintaining, in fact I think that we are about to come up with negative growth, sadly," she said.