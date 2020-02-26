Television Shows

Budget 2020: Tito Mboweni’s budget in a nutshell

Experts from across disciplines delve into the details of the finance minister’s Budget Review on Wednesday

26 February 2020 - 17:28 Business Day TV
Finance minister Tito Mboweni delivers his budget policy statement in parliament, February 26 2020. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER.
On Wednesday, Business Day TV covered the budget, providing expert analysis of finance minister Tito Mboweni’s speech.

Budget 2020

Political panel

What does finance minister Tito Mboweni's budget reveal about the current politics at play? Hard decisions were taken within exceptionally difficult circumstances and joining Qaanitah Hunter with their take on it are political analyst Khaya Sithole and specialist reporter Karyn Maughan.

Tax panel

We turn our focus now to the main tax changes in the budget. Joining Business Day TV to unpack this is our panel of experts, which includes BDO Tax Services director Marcus Botha, Deloitte's Alex Gwala and KPMG associate director for global mobility services and employment tax advisory Sarika Rautenbach.

Post-budget 2020 discussion

We dissect all that finance minister Tito Mboweni's 2020 budget has brought to the fore, with chief economist at Citadel Maarten Ackerman, chief economist at IQ Business Sifiso Skenjana and Saica's national tax committee chair and partner at BDO David Warneke.

BUDGET IN NUTSHELL: Mboweni slashes public-sector wages in bid to appease ratings agencies

The budget may please investors and analysts, but unions are unlikely to be impressed
National
5 hours ago

Budget 2020

All the news, views and analysis
National
2 hours ago

A good budget, with an uncomfortably high execution risk

After years of talks, there is a broad understanding of the policies that need to be implemented to stabilise SA’s finances and support growth, ...
Opinion
2 hours ago

ISAAH MHLANGA: Mboweni’s Budget Review not bold enough to curtail the rising debt trajectory

While the 2020 budget reduces the government wage bill, the savings envisaged are simply re-allocated to support struggling SOEs
Opinion
2 hours ago

Rand, bonds and retailers leap after Mboweni’s budget speech

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has promised to slash spending while keeping taxes as low as possible
Markets
4 hours ago

