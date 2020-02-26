Budget 2020: Tito Mboweni’s budget in a nutshell
Experts from across disciplines delve into the details of the finance minister’s Budget Review on Wednesday
On Wednesday, Business Day TV covered the budget, providing expert analysis of finance minister Tito Mboweni’s speech.
Budget 2020
Political panel
What does finance minister Tito Mboweni's budget reveal about the current politics at play? Hard decisions were taken within exceptionally difficult circumstances and joining Qaanitah Hunter with their take on it are political analyst Khaya Sithole and specialist reporter Karyn Maughan.
Tax panel
We turn our focus now to the main tax changes in the budget. Joining Business Day TV to unpack this is our panel of experts, which includes BDO Tax Services director Marcus Botha, Deloitte's Alex Gwala and KPMG associate director for global mobility services and employment tax advisory Sarika Rautenbach.
Post-budget 2020 discussion
We dissect all that finance minister Tito Mboweni's 2020 budget has brought to the fore, with chief economist at Citadel Maarten Ackerman, chief economist at IQ Business Sifiso Skenjana and Saica's national tax committee chair and partner at BDO David Warneke.