Television Shows

Upstarts

23 April 2019 - 11:24 Business Day TV

BROADCAST TIMES:

Tuesday 10:00 · Wednesday 13:00 · Thursday 14:30

It takes real guts and capital to leave the secure corporate world and venture into business. Upstarts is a weekly show which profiles some of the countrys young and bold entrepreneurs who have managed to create sustainable business start ups.  Find out how a leap of faith has resulted in successful business ventures, only on BusinessDay TV.

We follow the journey of Allegro Dikwanyane, CEO and founder of Orgella Media, as she explains how she turned things backwards to start her PR and media company, and where she foresees the future of Orgella media

