Market data - December 4 2018

Ten of Eskom’s 15 coal-fired power stations do not have enough coal, and the idea Cyril Ramaphosa will introduce economic reform after 2019's poll is not grounded in reality, Carol Paton writes
Chair of the state-owned group vows to take action on ‘unlawful and irregular’ deals worth R54.5bn, allegedly involving kickbacks and Gupta-linked corruption
De Lille, a political survivor in SA's torrid politics, unveils the name of her new party to contest the 2019 elections
Tile and sanitaryware manufacturer expects the second half of the financial year to be tough while retail store turnover in the first five months rises 7%
The emergence out of the recession bodes well for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has come under pressure to revitalise the economy
‘I’ve got my eye on a few guys. There’s three to four guys who could potentially be there. Do I see any woman in that pack today? No.’
Post-poll certainty could spell a bright year for SA Inc, writes Pedro van Gaalen
Finishing sixth at the 2018/2019 season-opening tournament in Dubai last weekend has been a reality check
Euromonitor International says Hong Kong is still the world’s favourite city to visit, while Japan’s Osaka and Chiba and India’s Mumbai and Delhi are becoming major hotspots
