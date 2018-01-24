Daily Stock Pick
WATCH: Stock pick — Discovery
24 January 2018 - 08:54
Nick Kunze from Bridge Stockbrokers chose Discovaery (R178.99/+0.11%) as her stock pick of the day
She says the financial services company has been a bit flat so far this year, as the company waits for its bank to come on stream — CEO Adrian Gore has indicated this is set to happen in the middle of the year.
