WATCH: Stock pick — Discovery

24 January 2018 - 08:54 Business Day TV
Discovery's building in Sandton. Picture: Masi Losi
Nick Kunze from Bridge Stockbrokers chose Discovaery (R178.99/+0.11%) as her stock pick of the day

She says the financial services company has been a bit flat so far this year, as the company waits for its bank to come on stream — CEO Adrian Gore has indicated this is set to happen in the middle of the year.

