WATCH: Bonds hold their breath, waiting for further political developments

South African bonds traded slightly firmer on Tuesday as the rand remained range-bound, awaiting new political developments, and is consolidating between R12.02/$ and R12.13/$ for the week so far.

Locally, consumer price index (CPI) data is due for release on Wednesday and is expected to provide further market guidance.

Meanwhile, US government bonds have weakened after the US Senate reached a deal to keep the government open until February 8.

Jonathan Myerson Head of Fixed Interest at Granate Asset Management talks to Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam about global and local bond market activity.