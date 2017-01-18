There’s jazz in all of us – just follow the music

Kaya FM loves jazz. Jazzuary – as the radio station has renamed January – is testament to the reverence it has for the music and its related arts as it presents its Master Class 2017.

The station spoke to Brenda Sisane, host of the music and lifestyle show The Art of Sunday, and Greg Maloka, MD of Kaya FM, about jazz – and both had wisdom in spades to share.

Sisane says: “I think it becomes snobby because jazz can be a source of pride. It is virtuosity, it’s composition, it’s style.”

Her relationship with jazz started at home.

“It’s a typical South African story where your dad is into the music,” she says. “For me, it was both my dad and my mother. She married twice and both occasions it was to people who are very passionate about jazz.

“When they tell me stories about my childhood, I used to see all the music in the house. Apparently, I used to tell visitors that my parents’ collection was mine as a two- or three-year-old. If you are walking to my father’s house, all you had to do is follow the music. It didn’t matter what day of the week it was – he would put the speaker outside. It wasn’t a Sunday thing when you polish the shoes.”

Why Jazzuary matters

Campaigns such as Jazzuary are effective because they remind people of the art they love, says Sisane.

“They also recruit new lovers because there’s a focus on the music. They give us a chance to re-evaluate the potential that lies in the music,” she says. “Sometimes the potential has nothing to do with the commercial side of it – it’s just being able to locate ourselves in the big world called music and get a sense of being in and identifying with that big world.”

The Kaya FM Master Class provides a platform where all jazz commentators can do just that – comment through song, opinion or any other form of art.

Maloka says: “We looked at what would be the best way of packaging Jazzuary and considered the various forms of art that come with jazz. Whether it’s fine arts, dance, music itself, commentary, food – all these elements feed into what we’ve termed the Master Class.”

Jazzuary 2017 is “like a volume two”, he says.

“We’ve always had Jazzuary but we wanted to be more serious about how we package it. This year’s theme is all the live sessions we’ve had that are exclusive to Kaya. It’s the music you know, the music you’ve bought and listened to, and all the artists who have performed on our stage.”

The ultimate jazz experience

“Beyond the festivals, it’s the venues that bring out jazz,” says Sisane. “They are frequented not just by jazz lovers chasing the music but by the artists themselves too. For me, the ultimate experience is to be in a room where all of you are enjoying the music and can engage at a social level about the music. The Orbit, The Chairman and Niki’s are favourites.”