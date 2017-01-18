There’s jazz in all of us – just follow the music
Kaya FM's Jazzuary initiative is bringing the best of the genre to the radio station's listeners
Kaya FM loves jazz. Jazzuary – as the radio station has renamed January – is testament to the reverence it has for the music and its related arts as it presents its Master Class 2017.
The station spoke to Brenda Sisane, host of the music and lifestyle show The Art of Sunday, and Greg Maloka, MD of Kaya FM, about jazz – and both had wisdom in spades to share.
Sisane says: “I think it becomes snobby because jazz can be a source of pride. It is virtuosity, it’s composition, it’s style.”
Her relationship with jazz started at home.
“It’s a typical South African story where your dad is into the music,” she says. “For me, it was both my dad and my mother. She married twice and both occasions it was to people who are very passionate about jazz.
“When they tell me stories about my childhood, I used to see all the music in the house. Apparently, I used to tell visitors that my parents’ collection was mine as a two- or three-year-old. If you are walking to my father’s house, all you had to do is follow the music. It didn’t matter what day of the week it was – he would put the speaker outside. It wasn’t a Sunday thing when you polish the shoes.”
Why Jazzuary matters
Campaigns such as Jazzuary are effective because they remind people of the art they love, says Sisane.
“They also recruit new lovers because there’s a focus on the music. They give us a chance to re-evaluate the potential that lies in the music,” she says. “Sometimes the potential has nothing to do with the commercial side of it – it’s just being able to locate ourselves in the big world called music and get a sense of being in and identifying with that big world.”
The Kaya FM Master Class provides a platform where all jazz commentators can do just that – comment through song, opinion or any other form of art.
Maloka says: “We looked at what would be the best way of packaging Jazzuary and considered the various forms of art that come with jazz. Whether it’s fine arts, dance, music itself, commentary, food – all these elements feed into what we’ve termed the Master Class.”
Jazzuary 2017 is “like a volume two”, he says.
“We’ve always had Jazzuary but we wanted to be more serious about how we package it. This year’s theme is all the live sessions we’ve had that are exclusive to Kaya. It’s the music you know, the music you’ve bought and listened to, and all the artists who have performed on our stage.”
The ultimate jazz experience
“Beyond the festivals, it’s the venues that bring out jazz,” says Sisane. “They are frequented not just by jazz lovers chasing the music but by the artists themselves too. For me, the ultimate experience is to be in a room where all of you are enjoying the music and can engage at a social level about the music. The Orbit, The Chairman and Niki’s are favourites.”
When between the ages of 10 and 13, Sisane would dress up in December and go to people’s houses to dance for sweets, coins and desserts. “They would play their music and we would be dancing to people like Victor Ndlazilwana, Philip Tabane and Abdullah Ibrahim. Nobody told us it was jazz; it was just music. I would like to revisit the joy of those times and the fun in that music.”
She adds: “I came back to radio, and jazz came alive in me again. I started going out much more to seek out jazz and I found it’s still there and abundant and fresh and reinvigorating the industry.”
If she had to put together a big band, she would build it around a visionary artist and recruit people who could respond to that vision.
“One of the most complex people I know as a composer is Bheki Mseleku,” she says. “I would give Bheki Mseleku or [someone like the late] Zim [Ngqawana] a group of young musicians to push to the limit: Herby Tsoaeli, Mandla Mlangeni, Tumi Mogorosi, Ayanda Sikade, Nduduzo Makhathini, Siya Makuzeni, Lindiwe Maxolo.”
She sighs. “These young guns have got it. I would have a problem choosing. The ones that are pushing boundaries right now – a master like Mseleku would bring out the best in them. And Sibongile Khumalo’s voice transcends genres.”
On jazz that lives forever
Sisane says a jazz classic is an evergreen song that resounds with many followers, stands the test of time, and remains beautiful and exciting to hear. “You can have a classic in a brand-new song. From the way it’s composed and arranged, you can tell it will live long.”
Maloka says Kaya FM’s musical influences are soul and jazz: “All forms of music, we believe, start from jazz … We see jazz as a form of conversation that can help people cross the street and see what’s on the other side. It’s the music of liberation. It has facilitated a conversation on raising children, a peaceful society and dreams and aspirations.”
Arts, music and culture are indeed important when one looks to the future, says Sisane. “You find out who people are, nations too, by looking at how they depict themselves. I think, in terms of the future, it’s when people reflect where they’ve been that they can change or grow.
“In jazz, you find those elements and influences. The mbaqanga guitar – it’s what makes someone say they are listening to jazz, and in South Africa it has a different sound. We need to have a discussion one day so we can all understand that jazz is African music. In our love for jazz, we tend to think that we should not talk about other music but jazz is part of a big banquet of music.”
It’s a good thing, then, that the Kaya FM music department is “on top of creating a sound second to none”, adds Maloka. “Some of the music is not typical jazz. What we have done well is saying that there is jazz in all of us and everything we do.”
Listen to the Jazzuary interviews and enjoy live and unplugged performances on Kaya FM 95.9.
This article was paid for by Kaya FM.
