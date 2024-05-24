Booming student housing market a boon for investors, say experts

Globally, student housing has become one of the most sought-after types of property in the commercial real estate market, with demand exceeding supply in most countries, including SA. Investments in student developments are, therefore, potentially very lucrative.

Growthpoint Properties, the largest local real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the JSE, is taking advantage of this opportunity, and is leading the way with award-winning student accommodation developments.

The company’s co-investment in purpose-built student accommodation is a transformative initiative, creating vibrant off-campus student communities, and offering investment partners an opportunity to capitalise on this trend.

The Growthpoint Student Accommodation REIT is one of three unlisted investments in specialist alternative real estate asset classes offered by Growthpoint Investment Partners, a ring-fenced, fully resourced division within Growthpoint. Growthpoint is a cornerstone investor in these investments and plays a management role.

During Invest to Thrive, a recent Business Day Dialogue hosted in partnership with Growthpoint Investment Partners, a panel of experts put the spotlight on the booming student housing market and the investment opportunities it presents. They also weighed in on the ever-changing National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) landscape and how it affects the sector.