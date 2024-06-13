Money & Investing

READER QUESTION OF THE WEEK

YOUR MONEY: What to do with your emergency fund

Shop around to find the best interest rate

13 June 2024 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Question:

I have R100,000 in a normal bank savings account. This is my emergency fund. Where is a better place to put this money? Should I split it up or is it better to keep the full amount in one place?

— A Fat Wallet Facebook community member

Answer:

The question around splitting the money is valid and interesting. First, we now have the Corporation for Deposit Insurance which is essentially deposit insurance for bank deposits. This was introduced in April and protects an individual for up to R100,000 if their bank goes bust. So the R100,000 emergency fund is safe.

The other consideration is when you’d need the money and what rate you’re getting. With the current high rates it is worth shopping around to see what rates are being offered by different financial institutions. An extra 1% a year is R1,000 and not to be sniffed at.

But also consider if the money needs to all be in a savings account, which typically pays a lower interest rate. You could, for example, stagger the money with a third in a savings account and the other two-thirds in 32-day and 90-day call accounts.

This covers you with R33,000 immediately in an emergency and the rest within 32 and 90 days. Many an emergency would be covered by the money in savings, and if it’s a real crisis most institutions will lend against the notice deposits or allow an early withdrawal for a modest fee.

— Simon Brown, Just One Lap

We’d like to hear from you. E-mail us on yourmoney@fm.co.za

ALSO READ:

YOUR MONEY: Are retail bonds a safe investment?

Tips for a retiree on how to navigate the bond market
Money & Investing
1 week ago

YOUR MONEY: How best to save for my kids’ education?

Whether you opt for a dedicated fund or direct saving, the main factor is the associated costs
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

YOUR MONEY: How to allocate monthly expenses

How to allocate monthly expenses: prioritise your investment portfolio
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Dis-Chem’s small deal sparks big questions
Money & Investing
2.
Investors still on the fence about Collins ...
Money & Investing
3.
SIMON BROWN: The ABC of ETFs
Money & Investing
4.
TFG tries to sew up the margin
Money & Investing
5.
Will Famous Brands refocus on fast food?
Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.