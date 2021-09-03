Investing

Dialogue | The changing role of financial advisers and the growth of ETFs

Register for the BDFM Investment Dialogues, in association with the JSE, on September 7

03 September 2021 - 08:00
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

No area of business or life goes untouched by technology. The rapid switch from office-based to remote work environments has accelerated the adoption of internet-enabled services and devices, particularly in areas where human relationships used to take preference.

This is also the case when it comes to sensitive issues like money, where consumers are embracing tech, and financial advisers are using it to deliver enhanced financial planning solutions. So how are these advisers adopting technology, and how is it further boosting the valued service they provide?

When it comes to dealing with other people’s money — particularly when it centres on future provision — there’s no doubt that trust is one of the biggest factors at play. Being able to look someone in the eye, so they know you have their best interests at heart, is vital.

“We’ve noticed, particularly globally,  a strong generational shift in the clients that financial advisers are required to deal with,” says Adéle Hattingh, business development and exchange traded products manager at the JSE, about the younger people who are actively participating in investment and retirement planning.

“They’re not only tech-savvy, but they’re also embracing different investment vehicles like exchange traded funds (ETFs), and this means that financial advisers need to adapt to accommodate the needs of these forward-thinking younger clients.”

In this regard, the benefits that technology has introduced in the form of online, easily-accessible robo advisers — with a sharp focus on fledgling investors — cannot be denied in terms of the algorithm-driven convenience they aim to achieve.

Investment nuances are tailored to suit a client’s priorities

While the functionality behind robo advisers can add significant benefits for those wanting to embark on DIY investment strategies, they do remain limited in the flexibility they can offer. Investment decisions should not be taken using a one-size-fits-all approach. This is where financial advisers are undoubtedly evolving to embrace the benefits of tech, while adding the critical human touch and investment nuances that are tailored to suit a client’s priorities, and respond to financial concerns about their future.

When one considers that many people indulge in emotion-based investment decision-making, financial advisers have a huge responsibility in delivering sound, trusted, numbers-based advice.

Join the Business Day | Financial Mail Investment Dialogues, in association with the JSE, in the first of a two-part series geared towards financial advisers, where their changing role in a tech-driven era is discussed, along with the value to be derived from introducing local and globally-traded ETFs into the investment mix.

Moderated by award-winning financial journalist Fifi Peters, you’ll hear from experts, including:

  • Adéle Hattingh — business development & exchange traded products manager at JSE;
  • Anelisa Balfour — portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group; 
  • Nerina Visser — director & co-owner at etfSA; and
  • Francis Marais — head of Glacier research at Glacier for Sanlam.

Event details:

Date: Tuesday, September 7 2021
Time: 9am-10am

To register, click here>>

 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

WILLIAM GUMEDE: Get personal about finance

Financial illiteracy in SA is a crisis that extends to our poor public finances
Opinion
1 day ago

Cathie Wood leads the way as investors flood US active ETF market

New funds are arriving at double the rate of passive rivals, boosting its market share by a third
Markets
1 month ago

BRUCE WHITFIELD: How to make R2.7m with just 40 hours of work

This is a story of how investing early, and allowing the power of compounding to do its work can lead to a superlative outcome
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Popular Articles

The changes and implications for South Africans moving to Portugal

Investing