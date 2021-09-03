Markets

Oil slips as Hurricane Ida hits US oil demand

WTI and Brent futures fall as Opec+ sticks to plan to add 400,00 barrels per day

03 September 2021 - 07:50 Sonali Paul
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG
Melbourne — Oil prices dipped on Friday after posting strong overnight gains on a weaker dollar and a bigger-than-expected fall in US crude stocks and were headed for small gains on the week ahead of a highly anticipated US monthly jobs report.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 24c, or 0.3%, to $69.75 a barrel at 2am GMT, while Brent crude futures fell 13c, or 0.2%, to $72.90 a barrel.

The move down was probably due to traders squaring positions ahead of the US nonfarm payrolls report for August, on worries the report may be weaker than consensus forecasts, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Both benchmark oil contracts jumped 2% on Thursday, putting WTI on track to climb 1.5% for the week, while Brent headed for a 0.3% weekly gain.

The increase this week has been mostly based on a falling US dollar, which makes oil cheaper in other currencies, and the fallout from Hurricane Ida.

About 1.7-million barrels per day of oil production remains shut in the US Gulf of Mexico, with damage to heliports and fuel depots slowing the return of crews to offshore platforms, sources told Reuters.

Offsetting the supply impact, oil demand has been curbed as extended power outages are slowing the reopening of refineries that were shut in Louisiana.

Demand is likely to be in focus after oil cartel Opec and allies, together called Opec+, this week stuck to their plan to add 400,00 barrels per day (bpd) back to the market over the next few months amid surging Covid-19 cases, analysts said.

“With the near-term Opec+ catalyst out of the way, the focus shifts again to the shape of the demand recovery, with some concern that it will be challenging to keep the market in deficit next year if Opec+ continues to add supply at the anticipated 400,000 bpd pace,” Innes said.

Reuters

Opec chatter about lifting oil output buoys oil price

US President Joe Biden’s administration has urged Opec+ to boost output to tackle rising petrol prices
Markets
1 day ago

PETER LEON: Well-written bill may finally unlock SA’s upstream petroleum potential

Sector earmarked as a potential game-changer years ago, but nothing has been done to cultivate it
Opinion
1 week ago

BP, PetroChina form company to manage Rumaila oilfield in Iraq

Iraq’s cabinet backs joint venture and says Basra Energy will be responsible for financing and developing the field
Companies
1 week ago
