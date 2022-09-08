A bid for Grindrod Shipping has been slated as disgracefully low — but if Remgro’s bailed already, should investors follow suit?
The findings of the Covid Project — a series of independent papers commissioned from several of SA’s leading research economists — are alarming but not surprising. Overall, they paint a dismal picture of lost opportunities in a country that has failed to grow substantially for the past decade.
While the research reinforces much of what is already known about the economy — that SA “is getting poorer and its people more desperate” — its main departure is to show that the country’s failure to grow faster stems from inappropriate or inadequate policy choices...
Why SA isn’t getting the growth it needs
The Covid Project — a research project to assess SA’s economic prospects after the pandemic — has concluded that the country’s growth plan is not working. More informed reforms are urgently needed
