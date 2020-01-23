I am an African: the loaded language of identity

No less an authority than Jamaican musician Peter Tosh tells us that, "as long as you’re a black man, you’re an African. No mind your nationality, you have got the identity of an African."

It’s an interesting angle, though slightly undercut by the fact that Tosh’s list of 20 examples of potential African locations doesn’t include any place in Africa. It’s an argument for racial identification over geography, also articulated by US hip-hop duo Dead Prez ("No it ain’t ’bout where you stay, it’s ’bout the motherland"). But it doesn’t really help those of us living in the monochromatic rainbow nation that is SA.

In a way, it devalues the lived experience of Africans who have to endure the vicissitudes of our continent. But in another, perhaps more important way it’s a political definition that was — and still is — necessary in the ideological battle for racial equality.

The definitions in the dictionaries of the world reflect the same confusion and conceptual slipperiness.

Oxford’s Dictionary of American English defines the noun "African" as "a person from Africa, especially a black person". The "especially" seems to suggest that though all Africans are defined equally, some races are more equal than others.

On the principle that all words are created equal (spoiler: they’re not) you might expect the definition for the noun "European" to be "a person from Europe, especially a white person". It’s not, you won’t be surprised to learn. In the same dictionary, European is defined as "a native or inhabitant of Europe".

Discerning readers will immediately notice that being an African is defined as coming from a place, whereas being European is defined as being in a place. To qualify as an African, being black is a plus. To qualify as being European, you just have to be in Europe. (A more jaded analysis might suggest that the unconscious assumption has been that Europeans are white, so there’s no need to specify.)

These are not accidental differences, but reflections of the different power dynamics at work in the constant redefinitions to which history subjects us.

And while some of us might feel a little sympathy for white people — whose families may have lived here for hundreds of years — at not being able to identify by continental affiliation, whereas an American who thinks Africa is a country can blithely identify as African, it’s not that easy a dichotomy.

My enduring memory of that allegedly transformative moment, the 1995 Rugby World Cup in SA, is of the SABC’s commentary for the opening ceremony. As the Ivory Coast team marched by, the SA commentator said: "And here’s the team from Ivory Coast, the only team from Africa to qualify for the finals."

It’s a malady many South Africans suffer from, this continental blindness. Even that well-dressed son of the soil, Julius Malema, seems unclear on this. I’m still befuddled by his message to his followers at the EFF national people’s assembly last year, where the leader of the party that advocates for African unity appeared to imply that South Africans aren’t Africans. "We say don’t attack Africans," he said, "because once you finish Africans, you will go for each other."

He suggests that we need "to liberate the mind of our people that Africans are not our enemies". But, as usual, he knows who to blame. "You don’t know there’s a continent called Africa because whites told us there is only SA and the rest are useless."

I don’t seriously think Malema doesn’t consider South Africans to be Africans, but this imprecision of language allows for multiple, and sometimes pernicious, understandings of power and place.