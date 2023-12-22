Meetings Africa spurs major economic benefits for SA businesses of all sizes

According to an economic impact assessment study commissioned by South African Tourism (SAT), the event's total contribution to SA's economy was R388.5m, comprising a direct economic contribution estimated at R133.9m and a further R254.5m generated through indirect and induced impacts.

The event also delivered tremendous value for exhibitors as they reported an average of 32 meetings each during the event. Exhibitors typically secured one deal from these meetings, valued on average at R559,400 (for all exhibitors including outside SA). For South African exhibitors, the average value per deal closed was R276,000.

Another essential element for event-related economic activities for business meetings is their ability to create a complex web of employment opportunities. How they create employment is that these events typically lead employers to either increase the hours of existing staff or hire temporary workers rather than expand permanent staff.

Sustaining and creating jobs is critical in countries where unemployment remains stubbornly high, especially for a sector whose workforce was severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. It is estimated that Meetings Africa 2023 contributed to creating or maintaining about 753 jobs (451 direct, 61 indirect and 241 induced) within the South African economy.

Another crucial aspect is workforce training opportunities presented by hosting a significant event such as Meetings Africa 2023. This event offered training and skills transfer opportunities, the chance to earn a salary, valuable experience and enhanced participants' prospects for future employment.

Yet, the actual value of events such as Meetings Africa extends beyond economic figures. They contribute to the country's brand image, showcasing SA as a capable, hospitable and vibrant destination. This asset is crucial for attracting future events and investments.

Through extensive local and international media coverage, Meetings Africa 2023 heightened awareness of SA's tourism offerings. Consequently, the event also played a crucial role in promoting Johannesburg, Gauteng and SA as desirable tourist destinations.

Events such as Meetings Africa also bolster tourism directly by drawing delegates who contribute to the industry during their stay and often extend their visits, which translates into additional revenue for leisure-based businesses.

This “leisure” trend — which involves extending a business trip for leisure purposes before, during, or after the work-related event — is a boon for hotels, restaurants, small businesses and tourist attractions, with the extended stays pumping discretionary spending into the local economy.

An increasing number of travellers are incorporating personal vacations into their business trips. Thus, events such as Meetings Africa present an opportunity to convert business travellers to leisure travellers.

The Tourism Masterplan mandates industry leaders execute a global marketing programme to reignite international demand. Hosting Meetings Africa links to that vision as it bolsters a bidding pipeline for attracting and hosting future local and international conferences and mega-events.