Sanlam continues to drive transformation with strategic partnerships

Sanlam, in partnership with Sunday Times Business Times, will release the 2022 Sanlam Gauge report, which provides a holistic measurement of transformation and empowerment in SA, at the end of the month.

This is the second year that the consolidated annual report will delve into SA Inc’s transformational progress with a view to sparking dialogue and finding ways to improve collective outcomes in the journey to societal equality.

The pan-African Sanlam Group, founded 104 years ago, is driving change and addressing inequality from myriad angles, including announcing two new continent-wide partnerships in the past year.

Empowerment and transformation at Sanlam

Karl Socikwa, Sanlam’s group executive for market development and sustainability, says the group has a rich history of transformation. “Sanlam was part of some of the earliest and largest BEE deals in SA. We are built on a solid foundation of fostering financial confidence, security and prosperity.

“We grew concerned when we saw that some of the powerful objectives upon which transformation and BEE were based had — in some instances, not all — become more about scorecards and certificates, rather than correcting the enduring deep chasms in our society. We wanted to play a role in placing the focus firmly back on improving the lives of millions of people.”

He says Sanlam believes that transformation and empowerment should be constantly analysed, improved and reinvigorated. “We need fresh energy to accelerate the public and private sectors’ journeys towards equality. This was our driver for working alongside our partners in the Sanlam Gauge report.”

Empowerment across the continent

Socikwa says Sanlam’s approach across the continent is intricately woven into the fabric of the organisation and into its purpose — to help all Africans live with financial confidence.