When the public and private sectors work together, communities thrive

Coordinated public investment in public and economic infrastructure can transform township economies and catalyse private sector investment.

This was emphasised in former finance minister Malusi Gigaba’s 2018 Budget speech when he referred to the Bridge City hub, north of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, as an example of a successful public-private partnership leading to social and economic transformation.

At Tongaat Hulett Developments, we are proud of the Bridge City precinct and what our collaboration with the eThekwini municipality and provincial authorities is achieving, but this is only one of several developments achieving significant upliftment through urban planning and the mobilisation of private capital.

At its heart, the nature of a mixed-use development is one of the single most transforming, uplifting, empowering, innovative, opportunity-creating and value-producing basic urban principles.

When we speak of mixed-use property developments, we are referring to “mixed” in a much broader context than the conventional one of residential, commercial and retail. Given the scale of the projects at Tongaat Hulett, we look at the variability across occupants, pricing, products and ownership structures.

We are in a unique position to work to the benefit of all stakeholders. But key to this is to work with the local authorities. eThekwini has a land-use spatial framework and we collaborate with the municipality and other authorities to achieve the best possible use of land for the benefit of the broader Durban and KwaZulu-Natal community.

Tying all aspects of land use together is critical and can only be done holistically. For example, eThekwini’s Integrated Rapid Public Transport Network (IRPTN) plan – under the GO!Durban brand – is creating links across the greater metropolitan region along nine key corridors and via feeder routes. By 2030 the city will be completely transformed with interconnected stations, roads, bus and rail lines.

Add to this the massive infrastructure development taking place, including bulk service supply such as water and sanitation, and the need is clear for an integrated city-wide framework.

Our planning philosophy is the complete antithesis of apartheid planning. Under the previous regime, Bridge City was a segregated area with a single access point, deliberately designed to exclude. Today it is a growing transport and business hub that explicitly links communities. This is not unique in our developments. Cornubia, for example, is equally aimed at tying the urban knot.