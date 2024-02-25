GUGU LOURIE: Is shareholder activism dead at the PIC?
Should the hard-earned money of pensioners, teachers, police officers and other government employees remain locked in shares at MultiChoice?
25 February 2024 - 05:40
Should the hard-earned money of pensioners, teachers, police officers and other government employees remain locked in shares at MultiChoice?
Why should public pension funds, particularly those managed by the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) through the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), be concerned about the ownership of MultiChoice?..
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.