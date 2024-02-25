Opinion GUGU LOURIE: Is shareholder activism dead at the PIC? Should the hard-earned money of pensioners, teachers, police officers and other government employees remain locked in shares at MultiChoice? B L Premium

Should the hard-earned money of pensioners, teachers, police officers and other government employees remain locked in shares at MultiChoice?

Why should public pension funds, particularly those managed by the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) through the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), be concerned about the ownership of MultiChoice?..