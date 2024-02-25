Goal-setting focuses your mind and provides a roadmap, says the writer. Picture: 123RF
Getting where you would like to be takes planning and the career of your dreams is easier to achieve if you set goals.
“Goal-setting focuses your mind and provides a roadmap. When we set objectives, we gain a sense of direction. It’s like plotting co-ordinates on a map before embarking on a journey. Without goals, we’re akin to wanderers without a compass. Having targets helps us channel our efforts effectively,” says Linda Meyer, the MD of Rosebank College.
She advises the following:
Setting goals mean you create the life you want rather than one by default;
Make sure your goals are SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-bound) to increase your chance of success;
The SMART technique provides clarity and helps you to track your progress and stay on track;
Set goals that align with your values; it is easier to put in the work if it is meaningful to you;
Be prepared for obstacles and detours. You will need to take failure and disappointment in your stride;
Gather a support network of mentors, colleagues and loved ones to help you when you feel like giving up; and
The destination is important but the journey can also be enjoyable, don't miss this in your pursuit of your goal.
How to... set and reach career goals
An expert shares some tips
