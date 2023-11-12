Sars set to squeeze taxpayers for more
Debt-servicing costs devour about 20% of the main budget revenue
12 November 2023 - 05:44
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana hit South Africans with more bad news in his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) at the beginning of the month. The minister indicated how long-standing structural constraints continue to limit economic performance.
In the past few years, freight rail capacity and throughput have declined, constraining growth and exports, while large-scale and prolonged power cuts have plagued mines, factories, farms and households. Despite a recent improvement, private sector investment growth has declined over the past decade...
