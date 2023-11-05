ANDILE NTINGI: The mini-budget is not the way to fight stagflation
Since the 2008 global financial crisis, the government has been running deficits as spending exceeded revenue year after year, writes Andile Ntingi
05 November 2023 - 06:08
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana and his team of economists have not figured out how to eradicate the stagflation afflicting the South African economy.
Our country is being overrun by stagflation — an unwelcome torrent of economic decline, rising inflation and a high unemployment rate...
