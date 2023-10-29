Opinion

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Breaking the tech ceiling, one industry at a time

The automotive industry, in particular, remains dominated by boys and their toys

BL Premium
29 October 2023 - 05:54
by Arthur Goldstuck

The glass ceiling that prevents women from excelling in many sectors is being chipped away one industry at a time. Yet, in any arena involving science, technology or engineering, the barriers still seem insurmountable.

The automotive industry, in particular, remains dominated by boys and their toys. It was fitting, then, that an awards ceremony last week highlighted just how many women excelled in the industry. ..

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.