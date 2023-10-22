SAM MKOKELI: It's no use clinging to false concept of public service
22 October 2023 - 09:15
The ANC’s most senior body — the National Executive Committee (NEC) — is full of pretenders.
Last weekend they demanded information from public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on the state of state-owned companies, as though they had just arrived in South Africa from Outer Mongolia...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.