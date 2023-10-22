The Big Read
‘Now it’s up to the government’, says Kganyago
Reserve Bank says it has done all it can to fight inflation and reforms needed
22 October 2023 - 09:02
An acceleration in inflation gives the central bank little room to cut rates, leaving reforms as the best bet to grow the economy and fight inflation, says Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago.
“Higher growth and permanently lower inflation could be achieved sooner by implementing energy and logistics sectors reforms, achieving public debt sustainability and aligning administered prices with the inflation target,” Kganyago said in the central bank’s annual monetary policy review released this week. ..
