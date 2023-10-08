The SARB is bound by the constitution, not politics: Kganyago
Underlining the Reserve Bank's independence, its governor says if political parties want its autonomy removed, they will have to seek amendments to the constitution
08 October 2023 - 07:07
South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has again drawn a line in the sand in defending the Bank’s independence from political pressure and interference, saying the institution was constitutionally mandated.
“The independence of the central bank has been tested repeatedly and it is not just from political parties. You will know that the office of the public protector also tried to amend the constitution, but didn’t have the power to do so...
