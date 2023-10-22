Transnet Roadmap
Roadmap calls for end of Transnet monopoly
Panel proposes open freight lines and more private operators at container terminals
22 October 2023 - 09:35
A roadmap drawn up by a committee advising the Presidency on ending the logistics crisis recommends the complete dismantling of Transnet’s monopoly on rail and ports.
The 123-page document, which Business Times has seen, proposes the introduction of private players to operate alongside Transnet on all its freight rail lines — including on the lucrative coal and iron ore routes...
