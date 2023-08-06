MESELA KOPE-NHLAPO: Transnet must let private sector in
The public-private National Rail Policy is much-needed, but Transnet has seemingly asserted this managerial role for itself, against the policy's spirit and intent
06 August 2023 - 05:54
When cabinet approved the National Rail Policy in March 2022, South Africa started a journey towards meaningful reform to reinsert freight railway transportation into the country’s supply chains, massively contribute to GDP and create employment.
An important starting point is the government’s recognition that the private sector should be approached to partner with it to revitalise the freight logistics system...
