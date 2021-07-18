European holiday 2035 - by green train to a green hotel in a green city
The government stopped short of putting taxes on meat and dairy
18 July 2021 - 00:10
It's just after 5pm on Friday in late July 2035. You're driving home from work in your electric car. It's peaceful - more cars than ever run on a quiet battery, too.
It was a good week. You're two months into an apprenticeship programme learning how to maintain wind turbines. Things were pretty rough for a few years after the factory where you used to make parts for internal combustion engines laid you off because the government banned new fossil-fuelled cars. But now you've joined a scheme that helps people find jobs in green industries...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now