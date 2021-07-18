Opinion European holiday 2035 - by green train to a green hotel in a green city The government stopped short of putting taxes on meat and dairy BL PREMIUM

It's just after 5pm on Friday in late July 2035. You're driving home from work in your electric car. It's peaceful - more cars than ever run on a quiet battery, too.

It was a good week. You're two months into an apprenticeship programme learning how to maintain wind turbines. Things were pretty rough for a few years after the factory where you used to make parts for internal combustion engines laid you off because the government banned new fossil-fuelled cars. But now you've joined a scheme that helps people find jobs in green industries...