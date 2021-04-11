Opinion ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Nokia not ready for the smartphone grave A major selling point is that the handset’s operating system will be upgradeable for years BL PREMIUM

The demise of LG smartphones, anticipated for some months, became official on Monday. The most significant message sent by their passing is that there is little room for brands that are unable to compete with the three giants of the sector, namely Samsung, Apple and Huawei.Unsung names like Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo have muscled their way in through high-spec devices at relatively low cost, winning mass market appeal in developing economies. That leaves precious little room for smaller manufacturers at either the high end or in the mid range.LG's decision was the most palpable acknowledgement yet of this reality, raising the spectre of the gadget grave for the likes of Sony and Nokia handsets, too.As if on cue, however, on Thursday Nokia once again seemed to return from the dead - or the death that had been assigned to it by market talk. Its manufacturer, HMD Global, unveiled not only a new flagship smartphone, but no fewer than three new ranges and six handsets. That makes it one ...