A time of great opportunity for Africa
In previous industrial revolutions, Africa was largely a spectator at best
01 September 2019 - 00:15
The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Africa Summit in Cape Town this week happens at a crucial time, when co-ordinated responses are required to position Africa as a winner rather than a loser in today's raging global trade and political battles.
There is a real and serious risk that Africa will lose out in the global protectionist wars if it fails to strengthen its economic positioning through investment in key industries.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.