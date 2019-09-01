Opinion A time of great opportunity for Africa In previous industrial revolutions, Africa was largely a spectator at best BL PREMIUM

The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Africa Summit in Cape Town this week happens at a crucial time, when co-ordinated responses are required to position Africa as a winner rather than a loser in today's raging global trade and political battles.

There is a real and serious risk that Africa will lose out in the global protectionist wars if it fails to strengthen its economic positioning through investment in key industries.