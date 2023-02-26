Careers

How to … Help your team cope with change

BL Premium
26 February 2023 - 07:09 Margaret Harris

Change may be uncomfortable, but it is unavoidable, as the pandemic showed us, so managers need to find ways to support their teams during uncertain times.

“Almost everything that has been ‘normal’ for us changed. The uncertainty has reached new heights — as we are not sure what the future will look like; we only know it will be different from what we were used to,” says executive coach Anja van Beek. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.