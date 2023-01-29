Careers

How to … get the most out of an internship

BL Premium
29 January 2023 - 06:26 Margaret Harris

Internships offer young people real-life experience of the workplace as well as providing a way for interns to show potential employers what they are capable of.

“Internships play an important role in shaping a career allowing young people to gain insights into a variety of working environments,” says Anne-Marie Pretorius, MD of Bizmod Consulting...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now