The world of work has changed enormously since the pandemic, making it more important than ever for companies to aim to be employers of choice.
“A top employer should be characterised by the practices and principles incorporated into how the organisation operates that are inward- and outward-looking. These span diversity, equity and inclusion, shared prosperity, sound employer-employee practices, employee wellbeing and innovation,” says Donald Khumalo, human capital executive at WesBank, which was named as a Top Employer for 2022 by the Top Employers Institute...
Careers
How to... be an employer of choice
