As finance minister Enoch Godongwana prepares to table his budget, the crusader against red tape appointed by the president last year has lamented the onerous process required for renewing work ...
In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use.
Working in a start-up means that things always take a lot longer when you are doing them for the first time
Starting a new job can be overwhelming as you get used to new colleagues, systems and corporate culture.
However, there are things you can do to position yourself for success, personally and professionally, says Edwin Theron, CEO at Sanlam Indie. He advises:..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
How to... stay on top in a new job
Starting a new job is daunting. Here are some tips to help you cope
Starting a new job can be overwhelming as you get used to new colleagues, systems and corporate culture.
However, there are things you can do to position yourself for success, personally and professionally, says Edwin Theron, CEO at Sanlam Indie. He advises:..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.