Careers

How to … study without a matric

It is possible to advance your career even if you don’t have a matric certificate

BL Premium
05 February 2023 - 07:31 Margaret Harris

Passing matric is a huge rite of passage for young South Africans and opens many doors, but for those who are unsuccessful there are ways of studying to increase your work options.

“Learners who failed last year or failed in the past may find that this time of year hits a sore spot. [But] you can still take the next steps to advance your career even if you don’t have a matric certificate,” says Eloise Nolte, MD of Optimi College...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.