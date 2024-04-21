Oilseed crops hit hard by drought
Sharp drop expected in soya bean and sunflower harvests
21 April 2024 - 10:03
Though the El Niño event that the South African agriculture sector warned of in 2023 has passed, its long-term effects are expected to weigh particularly heavily on oilseed producers.
In a report by the US Foreign Agricultural Service, senior agricultural specialist Dirk Esterhuizen said forecasts indicate that South Africa’s oilseed area will drop for 2023/24 and remain at 1.8-million hectares in 2024/25...
