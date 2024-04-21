MPC to add a seventh member
21 April 2024 - 09:49
The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) is looking for a seventh member, who is likely to be appointed once its newest member, Mampho Modise, has settled into her position.
"We will not rush. Deputy governor Modise must settle because she too now will have to give input into the appointment of the additional MPC member," governor Lesetja Kganyago told Business Times in an interview last week...
