Competition body roasted over food ruling
Uber and others complain to tribunal that commission imposes unreasonable remedies for perceived anticompetitive policies
07 April 2024 - 06:13
Food delivery service Uber Eats and four other e-commerce companies are challenging the Competition Commission over a ruling that outlaws exclusive agreements with major suppliers and regulates their commission fees.
In July last year, the commission published a report after an inquiry into “intermediation platforms” such as app stores, online travel agencies, food delivery services and property/automotive classifieds. It found there were market features in their business models that impeded, distorted or restricted competition...
