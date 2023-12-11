BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: SA must act on its one chance in 2024
The ANC’s failures and the JSE's struggle for relevance indicate a country heading for the abyss
Watching the governing party celebrating the Shosholoza Meyl’s first voyage since the service collapsed — getting passengers 97% of the way to Cape Town before succumbing to cable theft in Wellington — was peak SA in 2023.
The incompetence, arrogance and corruption emanating from the ANC are not sporadic glitches but a staggeringly consistent feature. The very foundations of our hard-won democracy appear to be crumbling, and as I labour in the hum of my gas-generator-powered refuge, pockmarked with the doorbell sounding a stream of desperate South Africans begging for a morsel to eke out an existence for one more day, I can't help but reflect on the collective descent into the abyss we are experiencing. ..
