DEBORAH CARMICHAEL: Debt sustainability must be central to climate finance Citing the financial challenges emerging markets face, the UN says 'the world is fast running out of time to rescue' the 2030 sustainable development goals

Considering that the world reached some worrying climate change milestones this year, the pressure was on for the global leaders converging at the COP28 conference in Dubai to make real, inclusive climate progress.

Climate finance was an important agenda item — some big climate funding announcements were made and task forces launched — but we still don’t have enough urgency around the key issue at the heart of climate progress for Africa — debt sustainability...