JON KORNIK: These geyser bots are smarter than other meters

Cape Town company says its HotBots are a better solution than smart meters for cutting energy use by geysers

10 December 2023 - 06:23
by Jon Kornik

To reduce the strain on the national grid during peak hours, regulators are considering cutting off power to household geysers. But there are far better options than this heavy-handed approach to demand management, which would bring a range of unintended consequences.

Among the technologies being piloted are systems that allow authorities to control your home’s electricity usage. Those include ripple relay systems — which are used to halt the supply of power to geysers — and load-limiting smart meters, which suppress electricity supply to households...

