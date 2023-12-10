Opinion JON KORNIK: These geyser bots are smarter than other meters Cape Town company says its HotBots are a better solution than smart meters for cutting energy use by geysers B L Premium

To reduce the strain on the national grid during peak hours, regulators are considering cutting off power to household geysers. But there are far better options than this heavy-handed approach to demand management, which would bring a range of unintended consequences.

Among the technologies being piloted are systems that allow authorities to control your home’s electricity usage. Those include ripple relay systems — which are used to halt the supply of power to geysers — and load-limiting smart meters, which suppress electricity supply to households...