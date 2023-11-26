SMEs the ticket to jobs — if they can survive first year
South Africa has an estimated 2.6-million SMEs. About 37% are considered formal, while 54% are micro enterprises. About 15% are in rural areas
26 November 2023 - 07:03
Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will be the “ticket” to job creation next year if interest rates and inflation start to come down, says Jenine Zachar, head of enterprise and direct banking at Standard Bank’s business and commercial banking division.
“We are going to find, in 2024, businesses registering again, as we hope inflation and interest rates stabilise. That will create an environment in which businesses have an opportunity to start again, and that is your ticket to employment.” ..
